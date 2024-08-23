Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,540 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $61.86 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

