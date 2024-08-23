Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,875 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,288,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,288,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,639,922 shares of company stock valued at $56,851,641. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

