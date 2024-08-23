Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.77% of Franklin Focused Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Focused Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,000.

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:FFOG opened at $36.36 on Friday. Franklin Focused Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

About Franklin Focused Growth ETF

The Franklin Focused Growth ETF FOCUSED GROWTH ETF (FFOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in equities perceived to have strong fundamentals and prospects for growth. The fund does not limit investments to any particular market-cap, industry or geography.

