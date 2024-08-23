Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 2,992.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $76,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

