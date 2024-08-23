Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $88.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

