Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $536,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 335,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,587 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 72,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $628,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RWX opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

