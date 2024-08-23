Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $541,000 Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

