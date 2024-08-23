Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Corpay during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $297.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.92.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPAY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

