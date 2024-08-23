Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $562,000 Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Digimarc worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its position in Digimarc by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 200,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Digimarc by 1,834.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 519,643 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 442,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of DMRC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.73. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

