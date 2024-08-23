Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

