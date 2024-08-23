Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 137,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 67.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 113,759 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.1543 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

