Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $596,000 Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 200,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 148,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BUI opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

