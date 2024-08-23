Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 781.8% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 624,316 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 278,886 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $111,587,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

