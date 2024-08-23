Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 38.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 148.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $243.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.96. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.49 and a 1 year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

