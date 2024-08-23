Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 526,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

