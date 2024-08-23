Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $547,000 in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simplify MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTBA. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $51.45 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.