Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,125 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Neogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,304,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,272,000 after buying an additional 680,668 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $12,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Neogen Trading Down 1.8 %

NEOG opened at $16.05 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,605.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

