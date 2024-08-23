Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,394 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 125,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VTWV opened at $142.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $154.13. The firm has a market cap of $763.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.593 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.