Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,786 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $62.42 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

