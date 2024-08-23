Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 257.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kemper by 83,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMPR. JMP Securities increased their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Kemper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -65.26%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.