Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 418 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

In related news, Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,861.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $33.97 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

