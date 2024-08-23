Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Landstar System by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Landstar System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $186.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.