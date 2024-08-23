Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $130.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

