Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 192 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,970 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $283.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average of $247.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

