Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 97 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,618 shares of company stock worth $2,140,839. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

