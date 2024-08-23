Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.96.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $240.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average of $232.32. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

