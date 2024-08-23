Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clorox (CLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clorox (NYSE: CLX):
- 8/5/2024 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $162.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2024 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $122.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2024 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Clorox Price Performance
CLX stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.48. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $158.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.