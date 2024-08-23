Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) recently:

8/16/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,135.00.

7/23/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $925.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $1,152.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1,229.00 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,187.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,203.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,084.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,001.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

