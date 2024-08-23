Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2024 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.

8/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2024 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

