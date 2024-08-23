Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/14/2024 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.
  • 8/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/25/2024 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 7/15/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/8/2024 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/26/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

