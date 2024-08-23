Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently:

8/16/2024 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2024 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2024 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2024 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.17 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,718,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after buying an additional 140,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

