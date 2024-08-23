Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AECOM (ACM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) recently:

8/8/2024 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – AECOM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

7/22/2024 – AECOM had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – AECOM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – AECOM had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – AECOM had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $113.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

