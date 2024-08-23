Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AECOM (ACM)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) recently:

  • 8/8/2024 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – AECOM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.
  • 7/22/2024 – AECOM had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/17/2024 – AECOM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2024 – AECOM had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/2/2024 – AECOM had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $113.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.