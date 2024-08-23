Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT):

8/12/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $110.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

8/7/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $108.00 to $116.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $118.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CPT opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,541,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 67,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,765,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

