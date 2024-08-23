Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently:

  • 8/7/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/7/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/18/2024 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/12/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/11/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $111.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/11/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/10/2024 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 7/9/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $128.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/2/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.