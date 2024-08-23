Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently:

8/7/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $111.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $128.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Get Wynn Resorts Limited alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.