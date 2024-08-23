Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.52.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $156.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

