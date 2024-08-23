Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $48.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Mizuho raised their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SM

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SM Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in SM Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $892,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 411,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 185,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.