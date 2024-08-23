Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $280.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.96.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $240.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,091,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,511.4% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 24,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

