WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,405.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. Stephens raised their price objective on WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSBC

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.