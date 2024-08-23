West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.01

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and traded as high as $39.59. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $334.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

