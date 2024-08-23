West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Shares Down 0.4%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$115.97 and last traded at C$116.75. Approximately 81,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 167,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.96.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.76 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.4611508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.441 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

