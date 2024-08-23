Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE WES opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after purchasing an additional 944,494 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after buying an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 265,143 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

