Westlake (WLK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Westlake (NYSE: WLK) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2024 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2024 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $171.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Westlake is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2024 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2024 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $172.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2024 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2024 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Westlake Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WLK opened at $144.71 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

