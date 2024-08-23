Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.87

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as low as $11.12. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 8,550 shares changing hands.
Where Food Comes From Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.51.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Where Food Comes From
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.