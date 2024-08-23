Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.87

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as low as $11.12. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 8,550 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

