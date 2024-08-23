Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 2.1 %

WHLM opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

