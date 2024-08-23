William Blair Weighs in on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $315,698,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

