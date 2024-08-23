Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.77.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE WSM opened at $130.61 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

