Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $130.61 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.52.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.