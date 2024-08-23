WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.45. Approximately 313,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 294,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6,220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 5,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,347,000 after buying an additional 5,823,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,653,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 292,303 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 245,487 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2,950.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 252,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 244,121 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2,266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 237,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

