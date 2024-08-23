Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 295,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,721,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.38.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

See Also

