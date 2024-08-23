WNS (NYSE:WNS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.57.

Get WNS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WNS

WNS Stock Performance

WNS stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $74.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WNS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.