Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE WWW opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,295,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 535,355 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $7,098,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,563,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

